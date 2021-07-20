Analysts Expect Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) to Announce $0.87 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) will report $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11. Choice Hotels International posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 569.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $4.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $183.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 821.46%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.78. 3,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,264. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 150.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $80.76 and a 1 year high of $123.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

In related news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 17,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $2,048,899.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,408,279.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 3,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $442,346.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,285 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,850.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,857 shares of company stock worth $7,988,493. Corporate insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 37,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

