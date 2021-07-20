Analysts Expect CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) to report earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.90). CVR Energy posted earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full-year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CVR Energy.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.16). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. decreased their price objective on CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank lowered CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CVR Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Shares of CVI stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $13.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,831. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.68. CVR Energy has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $5,181,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $2,375,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 102,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 27,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

