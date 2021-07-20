Analysts Expect Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Analysts expect Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.50) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Flexion Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.76) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.32). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Flexion Therapeutics.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $24.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.61 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLXN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLXN. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,311 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,042 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 380.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,187 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 17,571 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,409 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,271,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FLXN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,850. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.31. Flexion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $14.39.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

