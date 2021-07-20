Analysts Expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) to Announce $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) will report earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s earnings. NexPoint Real Estate Finance posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 70.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.54 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 112.18%.

NREF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

NREF opened at $19.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 2.29. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $21.72. The company has a current ratio of 889.18, a quick ratio of 889.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NREF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 47,797 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 28,984 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 22.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

