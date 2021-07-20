Analysts Expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $239.89 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) to report $239.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $266.31 million and the lowest is $200.40 million. ProAssurance reported sales of $227.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full year sales of $950.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $855.80 million to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $204.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.53 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRA. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ProAssurance from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in ProAssurance by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,036,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,264,000 after buying an additional 397,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 65,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ProAssurance stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. ProAssurance has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $29.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.46%.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

