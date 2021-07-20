Analysts Offer Predictions for OceanaGold Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) – Raymond James upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.25 price objective on the stock.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$188.57 million for the quarter.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered shares of OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold to C$3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold to C$2.55 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.55.

TSE OGC opened at C$2.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23. OceanaGold has a one year low of C$1.58 and a one year high of C$4.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.48.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

