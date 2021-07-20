Analysts Offer Predictions for Welltower Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Welltower in a report released on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Welltower’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

WELL opened at $84.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.75. Welltower has a 52-week low of $48.90 and a 52-week high of $89.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 461.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,126,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,808,000 after purchasing an additional 926,121 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Welltower by 2,659.4% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,580,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.