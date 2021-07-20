Analysts Set British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Price Target at GBX 482.86

Shares of British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 482.86 ($6.31).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 380 ($4.96) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other news, insider Simon Carter bought 39,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 503 ($6.57) per share, for a total transaction of £198,609.55 ($259,484.65). Also, insider Irvinder Goodhew bought 1,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 506 ($6.61) per share, with a total value of £8,333.82 ($10,888.19). Insiders acquired 57,216 shares of company stock worth $29,041,283 over the last ninety days.

LON BLND opened at GBX 492.20 ($6.43) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 511.12. British Land has a 12-month low of GBX 316.10 ($4.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 548 ($7.16). The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64. The company has a market cap of £4.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.34.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.64 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. British Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.08%.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

