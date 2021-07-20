Analysts Set Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Price Target at $73.53

Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.53.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $64,499.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,499.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 121,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $8,680,931.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 471,334 shares of company stock valued at $37,561,794 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter worth about $7,117,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Globus Medical by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Globus Medical by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 140,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Globus Medical by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GMED opened at $78.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.07. Globus Medical has a 12-month low of $47.34 and a 12-month high of $81.89.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

