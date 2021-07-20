Analysts Set Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) PT at $190.00

Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $190.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $215.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

In related news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $1,153,848.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $72,131.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,512 shares of company stock worth $2,240,806. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVRO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Nevro by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Nevro in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000.

NVRO opened at $149.89 on Friday. Nevro has a 12-month low of $126.96 and a 12-month high of $188.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.55 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.15.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $88.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.16 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

