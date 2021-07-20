Analysts Set Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Target Price at $6.12

Shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.74.

WTTR has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Select Energy Services by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Select Energy Services by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Select Energy Services by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Select Energy Services by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Select Energy Services by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTTR traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,494. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.83. Select Energy Services has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $7.58.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $143.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.00 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that Select Energy Services will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

