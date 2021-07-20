Analysts Set The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Target Price at $86.91

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $66,184.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,283,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,985,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $3,002,351.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,489 shares in the company, valued at $32,670,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,656,272 shares of company stock valued at $230,663,723 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $4.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.25. 187,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,076,603. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.34. The Blackstone Group has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $103.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.99.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 123.77%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.