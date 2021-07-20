Analyzing Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) and German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC)

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) and German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Business First Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. German American Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Business First Bancshares pays out 23.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. German American Bancorp pays out 35.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Business First Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and German American Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Business First Bancshares and German American Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Business First Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 German American Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Business First Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.60%. German American Bancorp has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential downside of 18.22%. Given Business First Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Business First Bancshares is more favorable than German American Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.5% of Business First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of German American Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Business First Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of German American Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Business First Bancshares has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, German American Bancorp has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Business First Bancshares and German American Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Business First Bancshares 19.72% 11.20% 1.09% German American Bancorp 30.43% 11.36% 1.39%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Business First Bancshares and German American Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Business First Bancshares $171.32 million 2.70 $29.99 million $2.05 10.85 German American Bancorp $228.84 million 4.11 $62.21 million $2.34 15.15

German American Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Business First Bancshares. Business First Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than German American Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

German American Bancorp beats Business First Bancshares on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans, including commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, term loans, equipment financing, asset acquisition, expansion and development loans, borrowing base loans, letters of credit, and other loan products; construction and development loans; commercial real estate loans; residential real estate loans comprising first and second lien 1-4 family mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans. In addition, it offers wealth management products, including mutual funds, annuities, individual retirement accounts, and other financial products. Further, the company provides a range of other financial services comprising drive-through banking facilities, automated teller machines, debit and credit cards, and employee and payroll benefits solutions; and night depository, personalized checks, treasury and cash management, merchant, automated clearing house, electronic funds transfer, domestic and foreign wire transfer, traveler's checks, vault, loan and deposit sweep accounts, lock-box, receivables factoring, correspondent banking, online and mobile banking, e-statements, and bank-by-mail services. The company operates approximately 42 full-service banking centers located in the State of Louisiana and in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex. Business First Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market. The Wealth Management segment segment provides trust, investment advisory, brokerage, and retirement planning services. The Insurance Operations segment offers a range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 73 banking offices in 20 contiguous southern Indiana counties; 8 counties in Kentucky; and one county in Tennessee. German American Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

