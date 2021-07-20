Anchor Protocol (ANC) Market Cap Hits $159.24 Million

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 20th. Anchor Protocol has a market capitalization of $159.24 million and $2.74 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.80 or 0.00006088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000305 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003914 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007742 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008121 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Coin Profile

Anchor Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,338,476 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

