Andra AP fonden Trims Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Andra AP fonden trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $22,236,319,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 7,698,699 shares during the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,310,454,000 after buying an additional 7,186,900 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 358,827.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $738,315,000 after buying an additional 6,042,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after buying an additional 5,738,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $142.45 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.14 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. New Street Research downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.32.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

