Andrew Hykes Sells 9,000 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $766,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andrew Hykes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Andrew Hykes sold 1,001 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $91,501.41.

On Friday, June 18th, Andrew Hykes sold 7,999 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total transaction of $738,227.71.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.77, for a total transaction of $744,930.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NARI traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.11. The company had a trading volume of 274,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,792. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.34. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.77 and a 12 month high of $127.42. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 395.97 and a beta of 2.14.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $57.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.06 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NARI shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 26.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,037,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,998,000 after purchasing an additional 423,540 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 18.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,328,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,105,000 after purchasing an additional 206,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 85.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,100,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,763,000 after purchasing an additional 507,832 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 57.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 981,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,028,000 after purchasing an additional 356,174 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 11.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 752,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,496,000 after purchasing an additional 80,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

