Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,363.50 ($17.81). Antofagasta shares last traded at GBX 1,341.50 ($17.53), with a volume of 1,541,983 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Antofagasta to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Antofagasta to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Antofagasta has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of GBX 1,241.67 ($16.22).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,511.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of £13.23 billion and a PE ratio of 35.97.

Antofagasta Company Profile (LON:ANTO)

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

