Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,363.50 ($17.81). Antofagasta shares last traded at GBX 1,341.50 ($17.53), with a volume of 1,541,983 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Antofagasta to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Antofagasta to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Antofagasta has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of GBX 1,241.67 ($16.22).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,511.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of £13.23 billion and a PE ratio of 35.97.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

