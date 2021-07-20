apM Coin (APM) Reaches One Day Volume of $56,509.00

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. During the last week, apM Coin has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One apM Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0255 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. apM Coin has a market cap of $9.22 million and $56,509.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00046746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002357 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00012636 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $224.05 or 0.00752298 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000341 BTC.

apM Coin Profile

apM Coin is a coin. It was first traded on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin . The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

Buying and Selling apM Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade apM Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

