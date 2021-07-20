Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides proprietary DNA-embedded biotechnology security solutions, using non-human DNA, that verify authenticity and protect corporate and government agencies from counterfeiting, fraud, piracy, product diversion, identity theft and unauthorized intrusion. They develop, market, and sub-license DNA security systems, supply-chain management systems and anti-counterfeit solutions. Applied DNA Sciences has an exclusive licensing and partnership agreement covering North America and Europe with Biowell Technology, Inc. of Taiwan. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Friday, May 14th.

APDN opened at $5.26 on Monday. Applied DNA Sciences has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $13.64. The company has a market capitalization of $39.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.22.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 272.49% and a negative return on equity of 135.50%. The business had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 million. On average, research analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter valued at $195,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $535,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

