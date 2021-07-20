AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $146.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AptarGroup anticipates second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share between 91 cents and 99 cents. The mid-point of the range reflects year-over-year growth of 19%. Demand in hand sanitizers, liquid soaps, cleaners and disinfectants will aid the Beauty + Home segment. Higher sales to the injectables and active material science solutions markets will drive the Pharma segment. Demand for prescription drug and consumer health care devices is anticipated to remain under pressure this year. Weakness in beauty and food service markets will likely remain a drag as well. Earnings this year might be negatively impacted by higher raw material costs and escalating costs for freight, energy and labor. Nevertheless, the company will gain from its focus on launching innovative products, expansion through buyouts and strategic investments to drive growth.”

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ATR. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $153.14.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $137.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.86. AptarGroup has a 1-year low of $110.34 and a 1-year high of $158.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.18.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $776.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.41 million. Analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AptarGroup news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 131,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $2,066,163.75. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $1,470,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,367.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 190,735 shares of company stock valued at $10,885,466. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATR. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 102.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the first quarter worth $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 43.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

