Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

APTX stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.69. 3,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.37. Aptinyx has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $6.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.79.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aptinyx will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aptinyx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Aptinyx by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptinyx during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

