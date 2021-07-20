AQR Capital Management LLC Has $19.44 Million Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 417,880 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 233,463 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $19,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in KB Home by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,623,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $633,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471,299 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in KB Home by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,780,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,907,000 after purchasing an additional 504,029 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in KB Home by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,903,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,086,000 after purchasing an additional 46,288 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in KB Home by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,225,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,603,000 after purchasing an additional 59,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,460,000 after purchasing an additional 92,733 shares in the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $39.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that KB Home will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $3,031,303.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,465 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KBH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.79.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

