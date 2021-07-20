AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,284 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Maximus worth $20,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,318 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,627 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Maximus by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Maximus by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 663 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Maximus stock opened at $85.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.81. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.30 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $959.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.71 million. Maximus had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

In other news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 24,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $2,255,393.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,418,493.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total transaction of $931,266.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 128,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,752,161.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $5,301,200. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

