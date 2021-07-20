AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 514,539 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 72.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 514,539 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $21,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 964.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $32,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $113.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.96. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.08 and a 1-year high of $122.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

YUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.72.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.20, for a total transaction of $160,988.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,630,659.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $163,482.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,808.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,914 shares of company stock worth $7,577,087 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.