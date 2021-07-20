AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 7,968 Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 320,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,968 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $17,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HTHT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,576,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Huazhu Group by 217.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,427,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,021 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Huazhu Group during the first quarter valued at about $88,308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Huazhu Group by 454.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,256,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,818 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Huazhu Group by 369.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,134,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,075,000 after acquiring an additional 892,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HTHT shares. HSBC upped their price objective on Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.65.

HTHT stock opened at $48.58 on Tuesday. Huazhu Group Limited has a 1-year low of $32.45 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $355.00 million for the quarter. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

