AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 227,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,193 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $17,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTX. FMR LLC grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 426,500.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Douglas W. Mayger sold 11,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,473.12. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTX stock opened at $74.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $88.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.30.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

