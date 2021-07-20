ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Short Interest Update

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 289,000 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the June 15th total of 213,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 206,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,847,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 529,252 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 256.9% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 779,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 561,328 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARC Document Solutions stock opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $85.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.41. ARC Document Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.73 million for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 3.96%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects and related project-based businesses; and archive and information management services, such as software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information.

