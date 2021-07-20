Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) & RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Critical Comparison

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) and RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Profitability

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

This table compares Arcos Dorados and RCI Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcos Dorados -6.50% -73.32% -5.71% RCI Hospitality 5.93% 3.09% 1.36%

This table compares Arcos Dorados and RCI Hospitality’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcos Dorados $1.98 billion 0.58 -$149.45 million ($0.72) -7.64 RCI Hospitality $132.33 million 3.96 -$6.09 million $0.51 114.29

RCI Hospitality has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arcos Dorados. Arcos Dorados is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RCI Hospitality, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Arcos Dorados has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RCI Hospitality has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Arcos Dorados and RCI Hospitality, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcos Dorados 0 2 1 0 2.33 RCI Hospitality 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arcos Dorados currently has a consensus price target of $7.05, suggesting a potential upside of 28.18%. RCI Hospitality has a consensus price target of $42.00, suggesting a potential downside of 27.95%. Given Arcos Dorados’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arcos Dorados is more favorable than RCI Hospitality.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.5% of Arcos Dorados shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of RCI Hospitality shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of RCI Hospitality shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Arcos Dorados pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. RCI Hospitality pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Arcos Dorados pays out -8.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RCI Hospitality pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. RCI Hospitality has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Arcos Dorados is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

RCI Hospitality beats Arcos Dorados on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. As of December 31, 2020, it operated or franchised 2,236 restaurants. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Montevideo, Uruguay.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club. Wholly-owned subsidiaries also operate restaurants and sports bars under the Bombshells Restaurant & Bar brand; and dance clubs under the Studio 80 brand. As of February 11, 2019, the company operated 46 units, including 39 nightclub units and 7 Bombshell units. In addition, it owns two national industry trade publications serving the adult nightclubs industry and the adult retail products industry; a national industry convention and tradeshow; and two national industry award shows, as well as approximately a dozen industry and social media Websites. The company founded in 1983 as Rick's Cabaret International, Inc., changed its name to RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. in August 2014, and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.