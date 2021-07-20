Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Receives Buy Rating from Cowen

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Cowen in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush began coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardelyx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Shares of ARDX stock opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. Ardelyx has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.34. The firm has a market cap of $760.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.95.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 812.17% and a negative return on equity of 78.63%. Analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey W. Jacobs sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total transaction of $54,675.00. Insiders have sold 13,708 shares of company stock valued at $99,088 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 491.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 8,306 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the first quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.