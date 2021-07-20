ArGoApp (ARGO) Hits 1-Day Volume of $226,445.00

ArGoApp (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. During the last week, ArGoApp has traded up 64.3% against the U.S. dollar. ArGoApp has a market cap of $3.05 million and $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArGoApp coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00037267 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00098096 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00141770 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,879.43 or 1.00117507 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003351 BTC.

ArGoApp Profile

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

Buying and Selling ArGoApp

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGoApp directly using US dollars.

