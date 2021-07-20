Argon Reaches Market Cap of $2.26 Million (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded down 16.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 20th. In the last seven days, Argon has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar. One Argon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0325 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Argon has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $108,570.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 78,633,334 coins and its circulating supply is 69,419,492 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

