Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) PT Raised to C$4.25 at Canaccord Genuity

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AR. Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Argonaut Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a C$4.25 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Argonaut Gold currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.50.

Shares of AR opened at C$3.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$961.19 million and a PE ratio of 13.14. Argonaut Gold has a 52 week low of C$1.90 and a 52 week high of C$3.44.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The mining company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$133.31 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Argonaut Gold will post 0.2809032 EPS for the current year.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

