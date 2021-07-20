Armstrong Flooring (AFI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.09). Armstrong Flooring had a negative return on equity of 22.66% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter.

NYSE:AFI opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Armstrong Flooring has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $6.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.82.

In other news, CFO Amy Trojanowski purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.54 per share, for a total transaction of $110,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lp 22Nw purchased 370,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $2,030,701.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Armstrong Flooring stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) by 318.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,685 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,175 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Armstrong Flooring worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 68.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. Its products are used in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

