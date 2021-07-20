Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 37.17% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Armstrong World Industries to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AWI opened at $102.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.37. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $110.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AWI. Truist Securities upped their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist raised their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Armstrong World Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.70.

In other news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total transaction of $514,143.06. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,898 shares of company stock worth $968,223. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

