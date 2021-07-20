Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 30,552 Shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 134.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,552 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Universal Electronics were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UEIC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Universal Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Universal Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Universal Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

Shares of UEIC stock opened at $44.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $614.74 million, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.57. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.09 and a 52 week high of $65.02.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.08). Universal Electronics had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $150.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.61 million. Analysts forecast that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on UEIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Universal Electronics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Universal Electronics Profile

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, security, home automation, hospitality, and climate control markets.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.