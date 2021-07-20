Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires Shares of 73,400 Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 73,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.09% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 26,180 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 238.1% during the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 9,084 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 10,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Federico Grossi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $30,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $114,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 672,044 shares in the company, valued at $30,752,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,928 shares of company stock worth $10,193,512. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

APLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $63.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.86. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a current ratio of 9.25.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). As a group, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

