Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 52,452 Shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 44.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,452 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.58% of Duluth worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLTH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Duluth in the first quarter worth $366,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duluth by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 63,297 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Duluth by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 21,930 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Duluth by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Duluth by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. 27.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Duluth news, Director Stephen L. Schlecht sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $145,638.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,131,575 shares in the company, valued at $146,205,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of DLTH opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.60 million, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.82. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $20.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $133.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.87 million. Duluth had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 16.27%. On average, analysts predict that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

