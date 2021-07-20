Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 33.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 118,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,090 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at $1,276,705,000. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at $36,278,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at $23,114,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 98.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,096,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,578,000 after buying an additional 1,039,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at $14,819,000. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $296,241.00. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $386,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,568,651 shares of company stock valued at $809,391,515 over the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ASO opened at $35.31 on Tuesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $42.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ASO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

