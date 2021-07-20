Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,494 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 10,379.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

NASDAQ GDEN opened at $41.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 2.93. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $48.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.63.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.52 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.85% and a negative return on equity of 40.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $528,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,886.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 13,456 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $538,509.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

