Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Stock Position in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its position in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,670 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.32% of Accel Entertainment worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 58,540 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $2,956,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

In other news, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $97,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,744.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $286,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,455 shares of company stock worth $1,923,672. Company insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACEL opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $15.11.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $147.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.17 million. Accel Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACEL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.