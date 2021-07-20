Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $2.98 Million Stake in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) by 76.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,602 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.48% of Eastman Kodak worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,210,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 18.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 3.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 19.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KODK stock opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.99. Eastman Kodak has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a positive return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 41.28%. The business had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter.

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

