Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $3.06 Million Stock Position in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,058 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,947 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 30,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 331.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,199,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,493,000 after purchasing an additional 921,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WF opened at $29.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $32.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.29.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woori Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Woori Financial Group Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment accounts; time deposits and certificates of deposit; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

