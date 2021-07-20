Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Position Raised by Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,311 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.1% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 104,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,057,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 811,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,206,000 after purchasing an additional 166,426 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 11.8% during the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.07.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.71, for a total transaction of $1,910,172.00. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AJG traded up $2.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.55. 9,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $100.32 and a one year high of $154.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.01.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

