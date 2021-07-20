ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 283,190 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 2,109,155 shares.The stock last traded at $8.62 and had previously closed at $8.47.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Nomura cut shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.10. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 14.16%. On average, analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 129.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the first quarter valued at $61,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 155.2% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 5.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

