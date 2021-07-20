Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Short Interest Update

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 199,100 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the June 15th total of 149,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 79.6 days.

Ashtead Group stock opened at $75.70 on Tuesday. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of $31.71 and a 1-year high of $79.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.74.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.