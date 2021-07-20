ASML (ASML) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.89 per share for the quarter.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect ASML to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ASML stock opened at $684.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $287.15 billion, a PE ratio of 54.11, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. ASML has a 1 year low of $343.25 and a 1 year high of $723.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $676.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.31.

ASML has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $628.00.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

