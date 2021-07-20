Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Trading Up 7.8%

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)’s share price was up 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.44 and last traded at $33.31. Approximately 4,361 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 318,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.91.

Several analysts have weighed in on ASPN shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.50 million, a PE ratio of -36.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 10,026 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 294.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

