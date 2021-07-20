Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspira Women’s Health Inc. engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of testing options and bio-analytical solutions for women’s health. Aspira Women’s Health Inc., formerly known as Vermillion Inc., is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AWH. Truist started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Aspira Women’s Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.88.

Shares of NASDAQ AWH traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.90. 287,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 9.97. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $10.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $548.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 3.14.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 95.96% and a negative net margin of 408.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 293.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 11,173 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the first quarter valued at $270,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the 1st quarter worth about $1,273,000. Institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

