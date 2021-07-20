ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s (ASAZY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.32. The company had a trading volume of 72,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,879. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ASSA ABLOY AB has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $16.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.41.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Equities analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

