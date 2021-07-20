Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) & dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) Head to Head Review

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) and dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.3% of Asure Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.8% of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Asure Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Asure Software and dMY Technology Group, Inc. III’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asure Software $65.51 million 2.42 -$16.31 million $0.05 166.40 dMY Technology Group, Inc. III N/A N/A -$16.22 million N/A N/A

dMY Technology Group, Inc. III has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Asure Software.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Asure Software and dMY Technology Group, Inc. III, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asure Software 0 0 3 0 3.00 dMY Technology Group, Inc. III 0 0 3 0 3.00

Asure Software currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.21%. dMY Technology Group, Inc. III has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 90.95%. Given dMY Technology Group, Inc. III’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe dMY Technology Group, Inc. III is more favorable than Asure Software.

Profitability

This table compares Asure Software and dMY Technology Group, Inc. III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asure Software -24.33% -0.27% -0.09% dMY Technology Group, Inc. III N/A N/A N/A

Summary

dMY Technology Group, Inc. III beats Asure Software on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft. It also provides HR services that offers services ranging from an online compliance library and on-demand call center for various HR questions to outsourced HR function. Asure Software, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. III Company Profile

dMY Technology Group, Inc. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete its initial business combination with a company within the mobile app ecosystem. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

